Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Down 1.4%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $37.22. 587,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 426,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

