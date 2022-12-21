Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 47.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Danaher by 33.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 73,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.52. 8,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

