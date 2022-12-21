Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 424,136 shares in the company, valued at $691,341.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 3.5 %

DNMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 906,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,721. The company has a market capitalization of $180.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 295.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 16.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 138.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

