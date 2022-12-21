Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill Purchases 160,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 1,276,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,328. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.