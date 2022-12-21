Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill Purchases 160,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 1,276,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,328. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.