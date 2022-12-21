DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.33. 114,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,185,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

