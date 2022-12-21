DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,226. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

