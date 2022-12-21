DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.81. 12,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.05 and a 200 day moving average of $329.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.