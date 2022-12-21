DeDora Capital Inc. Takes $2.52 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,140. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

Recommended Stories

