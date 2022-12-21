DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,657.53

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,657.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,395 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

