DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,567.56 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00116562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00197105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00048266 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,363 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.