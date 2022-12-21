Defira (FIRA) Price Tops $0.0443

Defira (FIRA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Defira has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Defira has a market cap of $44.28 million and $1,428.15 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defira token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Defira

Defira was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.0490299 USD and is up 7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,822.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

