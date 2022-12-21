Dejitaru Tsuka Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $55.01 million and $2.90 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.05605448 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,997,223.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

