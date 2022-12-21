Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 3.2%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 28,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 12,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.00 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

