Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

