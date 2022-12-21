Diligent Investors LLC Buys 4,126 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,582. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,050 shares of company stock worth $431,022. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 11,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $223.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

