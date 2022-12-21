Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund comprises about 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 195,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,980. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

