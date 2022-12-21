Diligent Investors LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ OPI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.94 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

