Diligent Investors LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 23.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 342,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,250. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

