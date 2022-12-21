Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJUL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 15,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.