Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. 94,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,386. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

