Diligent Investors LLC Sells 199 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 19.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $93.85. 72,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,326. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

