Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR – Get Rating) were up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.
Direxion High Growth ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.