Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.40

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.40 and traded as high as C$81.78. Dollarama shares last traded at C$80.13, with a volume of 886,154 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.08.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.18 billion and a PE ratio of 31.70.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$945,120. In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,120. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,941 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.