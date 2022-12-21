Donald Richard Lindsay Sells 162,827 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Director Donald Richard Lindsay sold 162,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.08, for a total transaction of C$8,317,203.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 488,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,934,650.92.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TECK.A traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$33.31 and a 1 year high of C$62.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The stock has a market cap of C$26.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

