Donald Richard Lindsay Sells 162,827 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Director Donald Richard Lindsay sold 162,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.08, for a total transaction of C$8,317,203.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 488,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,934,650.92.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TECK.A traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$33.31 and a 1 year high of C$62.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The stock has a market cap of C$26.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23.
Teck Resources Company Profile
