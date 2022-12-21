Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 4,171 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 167,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,858. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

