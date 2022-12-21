Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Shares Down 6.8%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 24,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 28,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

