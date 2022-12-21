DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.54.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
