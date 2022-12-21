DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

