Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 234,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,511,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,349,000 after acquiring an additional 858,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

