Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

MLM stock opened at $343.50 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.02 and a 200-day moving average of $336.37.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

