Electroneum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,405.61 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Electroneum has a total market cap of $37.56 million and $20,405.61 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000987 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,502,273 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.