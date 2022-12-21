Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,296 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 212,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.