Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 135.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6,021.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $209.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.