Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.0 %

ZTS stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.33. 20,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

