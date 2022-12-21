Elk River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after buying an additional 1,074,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.80. 62,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

