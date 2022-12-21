Elk River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,384,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $424,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 409,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,986,043. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.