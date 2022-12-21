Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 1.7%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. 213,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 437,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$130.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. The company has a current ratio of 45.75, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Further Reading

