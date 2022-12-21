Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $177,666.62

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $12.88 million and $177,666.62 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00052894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022009 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,442,077 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

