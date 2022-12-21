Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $258.97 million and $7.80 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001782 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $876.95 or 0.05215726 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00497286 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.02 or 0.29464428 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
