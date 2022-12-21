Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.23

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.36. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 97,801 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$627.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.22.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$432.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4659714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

