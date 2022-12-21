Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

