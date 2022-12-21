EOS (EOS) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $955.87 million and approximately $78.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004616 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005117 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000863 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,077,599,393 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

