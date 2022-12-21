Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

