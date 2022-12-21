Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Box, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for BOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BOX’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BOX by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,223 shares of company stock worth $8,096,478. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
