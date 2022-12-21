Erickson Financial Group LLC Purchases 600 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.8% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

DSI traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

