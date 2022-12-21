Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $16.57

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $154.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $16.57 or 0.00098668 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00390434 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021995 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00878678 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00596904 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00266618 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00247645 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,425,210 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars.
