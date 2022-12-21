Everdome One Day Volume Hits $3.74 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $46.74 million and $3.74 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

