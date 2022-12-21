Everscale Price Tops $0.0307 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Everscale has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $52.70 million and $1.51 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,714,998,998 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

