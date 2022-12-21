Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 113,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,173 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

