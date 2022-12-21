Fellaz (FLZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.71 Billion

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00009631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $311,114.49 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $888.28 or 0.05288723 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00496532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.27 or 0.29419782 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

