Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 70,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 56,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

